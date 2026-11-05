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Label Your Data Reinforces Position as Leading Managed Data Annotation Service Provider for Complex AI Environments
8 days ago
Delivering precision training data, tool-agnostic integration, and ISO-certified security, the company empowers over 200 high-growth ML teams across. Wilmington, DE, USA - November 5, 2026 - Label Your Data, a premier managed data annotation service provider founded in 2020, continues to expand its footprint as a dedicated AI data partner for machine learning (ML) teams operating in complex, high-stakes environments. Led by Chief Executive Officer Karyna Naminas, the company has successfully partnered with more than 200 AI and ML innovators worldwide, including industry leaders such as Zendar, ABB, Ouster, and UiPath, delivering high-precision AI training data at production scale.