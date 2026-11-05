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Miller Construction Breaks Ground on $32.5 Million Residential Development in Miami
8 days ago
Miami, FL - November 5, 2026 - Miller Construction, a statewide, privately held construction firm, has begun construction on The Triangle, an 8-story multifamily mixed-use residential building in Miami. Located at 1750 NW 15th St Rd, the 121,636-square-foot development will deliver a 112-studio-unit modern housing development to a vibrant Miami neighborhood in Allapattah. The client is a Miami-based development firm, DFRE.