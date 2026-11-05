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Octo Prints adds online 3D design studio to custom car magnets for small business vehicles
8 days ago
"Custom car magnet on the door of a white work van in a parking lot at sunset, printed with an example business logo and phone number."Octo Prints has added an online 3D design studio to its custom car magnets. The removable magnetic signs come in five sizes and give small businesses a way to brand leased and shared vehicles without adhesive.