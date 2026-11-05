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LIVX Launches in Houston on January 1, 2027, With Four More Cities Planned for 2027
8 days ago
The membership app gives users access to exclusive local deals, secret menus, and curated experiences. Houston, TX, USA - November 5, 2026 - LIVX, a lifestyle membership app that connects members with exclusive offers from local businesses, will launch in Houston on January 1, 2027. The company plans to expand to Miami, Dallas, Atlanta, and New York City later in 2027.