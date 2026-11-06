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Record-Setting Bredehoeft Leads Generals Past Neighboring Southern Virginia
By Washington and Lee University,8 days ago
LEXINGTON, Va. — Celia Bredehoeft broke the Washington and Lee University Natatorium pool record in the 1,000-yard freestyle as the Washington and Lee women's swimming team rolled to a 164-79 nonconference victory over Southern Virginia University on Thursday evening. The Generals (3-1), who are receiving votes in the latest...