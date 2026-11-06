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Women’s Basketball To Continue Road Swing Against No. 22/19 Oklahoma State
8 days ago
Morgan State (1-1, 0-0 MEAC) at No. 22/19 Oklahoma State (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) Site: Stillwater, Okla. (Gallagher-Iba Arena) BALTIMORE, Md. (Nov. 4, 2026)--The Morgan State women's basketball team will get set to face its second consecutive Big 12 opponent and first ranked opponent of the season when it visits Oklahoma State on Friday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena for a 6 p.m. ET in Stillwater, Okla. The game will air live on ESPN+. It will be the third meeting between the two programs with the Cowgirls holding a 2-0 series lead.