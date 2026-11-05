undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
South Blooming Grove Man's Plea Deal in Girlfriend's Death Outrages Her Family
By Nick Xiong,3 days ago
A South Blooming Grove man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of the woman he lived with, and her family says the deal that could put him behind bars for just 13 years is nowhere near enough. Joseph Pennyfeather, who was 44 at the time of the killing, was originally charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon after Tanzanicia Dickerson, 45, was found dead inside the South Blooming Grove home they shared on Dec. 23, 2025.