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ACU Brings Historic Marks Back to Life With The Wildcat Vault
By Wendy Kilmer,6 days ago
Abilene Christian University is celebrating generations of Wildcat tradition with the launch of The Wildcat Vault, a vintage-inspired merchandise collection featuring some of the most recognizable marks in the history of ACU. The collection debuted during Homecoming, bringing together iconic logos spanning nearly a century of Wildcat history, giving fans an opportunity to reconnect with the marks that have represented ACU throughout the decades.