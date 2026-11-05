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Arkansas Democrats say they have more leverage on budget after midterm results
6 days ago
Breaking Republicans' supermajority in the Arkansas House will give Democrats more leverage to influence policy, including upcoming budget discussions, party leaders said Thursday. Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who won reelection Tuesday, will present her proposed balanced budget to lawmakers Friday morning. Arkansas Democrats flipped 11 legislative seats — 10...