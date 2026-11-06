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Traditional Country Singer-Songwriter John PayCheck Shares The Words He Never Got To Say To His Late Father Johnny PayCheck On New Single “Daddy Are You Listening?”
By Press Release,8 days ago
From his forthcoming 3rd studio album ‘Better Plan’. Final 2026 dates for ‘Better Plan Tour’ bound for the Texas, S. Carolina,. NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country singer-songwriter and recording artist John PayCheck reflects on what he would say to his father, country music legend Johnny PayCheck, if he had one more chance to speak with him. That deeply personal question becomes a moving musical conversation on his latest single “Daddy Are You Listening?” [Pre-Save/Pre-Add], available everywhere digitally on Friday, November 06. The song offers an intimate glimpse into the relationship between a father and son, the passage of time, and the moments in life that death leaves unfinished. It’s the fifth teaser track from his forthcoming third studio album, Better Plan, arriving November 27 via HorseBite Entertainment.