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Deathdotgov
8 days ago
Supergroups have always fascinated me. Of course, you have your well known supergroups like Audioslave or Velvet Revolver, but I’ve always been more intrigued with the smaller supergroups. You know, the ones that have experienced musicians in smaller scenes that come together to make their own project. Oftentimes, you’ll never even notice that they could be considered a “supergroup,” but you can just tell by their music that they know what they are doing. This is the case with deathdotgov. Hailing out of the Phoenix area, the band is full of musicians that have all had experience in other gigs prior to joining this project. Even if you hadn’t known this, you’d be able to hear their experience and talents instantaneously.