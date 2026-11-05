undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
OHIO's October 2026 Newsmakers
By pelham,6 days ago
Four faculty members were recognized by Ohio University as October 2026 Faculty Newsmakers. Learn more about their media mentions below:. Skinner spoke on Ideastream Public Media to discuss the upcoming changes to Ohio’s Medicaid program, including new work requirements taking effect in 2027. Skinner shared his expertise on what the changes could mean for Ohio Medicaid recipients and the challenges the state will face in implementing the new eligibility requirements. He also was featured by the Ohio State Association of Professional communicators ahead of the 2026 elections, where he discussed health care policy issues facing Ohio voters.