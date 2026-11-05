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Serving local communities in need, UF’s Mobile Cancer Screening Connector helps detect disease early
By Leah Buletti,2 days ago
In its first year, the UF Health Cancer Institute’s Mobile Cancer Screening Connector served more than 3,500 people across 16 North Central Florida counties. Outfitted with advanced technology like 3D mammography, the mobile unit offers bundled screenings for breast, cervical, colorectal and prostate cancers. In addition to providing first-time...