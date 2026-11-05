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Netflix’s November 2026 Lineup Is Packed With Must-Watch Shows — Here Are Our 8 Picks
By Roxana Diba,7 days ago
The Halloween costumes are now in storage, and there are three weeks of respite before Thanksgiving obligations and the ceaseless social calendar that is December begins. The hibernation month has officially commenced. And what would a month of dormancy be without the warm embrace of a little good-quality entertainment?. To...