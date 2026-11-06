undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bucknell students turn out at Lewisburg polls for Midterm Elections
By Abby Katz,9 days ago
The United States midterm elections occurred this past Tuesday, Nov. 3, and eligible Bucknell students, whether living in Pennsylvania or attending from out of state, once again had the opportunity to cast their vote. Many students ultimately decide to vote in Pennsylvania, regardless of where they permanently reside. Students who do not live in Pennsylvania but attend Bucknell can vote in Union County if they are U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old and have lived in the district for at least 30 days, with the registration deadline 15 days before an election.