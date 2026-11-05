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University of California and Cal State are big winners in Prop. 1 housing bond victory
By William Melhado,6 days ago
This story was originally published by EdSource. Sign up for their daily newsletter. Both the University of California and the California State University will receive $175 million in funding to build affordable student housing after voters approved the Proposition 1 housing bond earlier this week. Prop. 1, which passed with...