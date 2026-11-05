undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
6426 Benvenue Avenue, #4, Oakland
By Sarah AbelJulie Gardner,6 days ago
$1,398,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 1,924 SqFt | Now Showing | Sarah Abel & Julie Gardner, Compass. Built in 1923 and converted to condominiums in 2010, this distinctive Rockridge residence lives like a townhouse. Located on coveted Benvenue Avenue, Unit 4 offers 3+ bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and more than 1,900 square feet of light-filled, private living space. Charming Craftsman details, original built-ins, fireplaces, hardwood floors, and soaring cathedral ceilings blend timeless character with modern comfort. The updated kitchen features new appliances, while major system upgrades, completed in 2009–2010, enhance the home’s functionality and space. Multiple garages provide ample off-street parking and additional storage opportunities, and a private rear yard offers al fresco entertaining. Ideally situated near Rockridge and Elmwood shops and restaurants, Rockridge BART, and UC Berkeley, this unique property offers the best of Oakland living with easy access to San Francisco and beyond.