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OVC Student-Athlete of the Week presented by Jostens: Jade Walton
3 days ago
Now in its 79th year, the Ohio Valley Conference continues to build on the success that has made it the nation's eighth-oldest NCAA Division I conference. Over those previous 78 years the League has inspired student-athletes to realize their academic aspirations, maximize their athletics potential, and cultivate their leadership skills to prepare them for life beyond their collegiate experience.