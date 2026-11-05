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MELT, SINCE 2000, HAS BEEN CREATING WORLD-CLASS EVENTS FOR WORLD-CLASS BRANDS
By SimplyBuckhead,4 days ago
For 26 years, Atlanta-based MELT has produced thousands of world-class events and experiences for world-class brands. That legacy includes representing The Coca-Cola Company for 22 years, where MELT managed billions of dollars in sponsorships and activated thousands of events across the country. During that time, MELT earned more than 40...