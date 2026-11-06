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Fill factor retention helps perovskite mini-module reach certified 23.9% efficiency
9 days ago
Researchers from Microquanta Semiconductor, Zhejiang University, China Three Gorges Renewable, the Australian Centre for Advanced Photovoltaics and the Zhejiang Provincial Key Laboratory of Optoelectronic Functional Materials and Devices have analyzed why perovskite solar cells lose efficiency as they grow from lab-scale devices to modules, and report a processing approach aimed at limiting that loss.