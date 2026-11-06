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Spring Station dispersal grabs big bucks in SHSC Mixed Sale opening session
By Ray Cotolo,9 days ago
Five years ago, the Spring Station Bloodstock operation began in earnest at the Standardbred Horse Sales Company (SHSC) Mixed Sale with owner Eric Good and his team of Josh Green and Sasha Moczulski scouting stallion shares and quality broodmares to build a new boutique band out of Midway, KY. Within two years, Spring Station opened its consignment at the 2023 Lexington Selected Sale, but Thursday (Nov. 5) in Harrisburg, PA the endeavor began drawing the curtain with the first phase of its dispersal taking center stage in the opening session of this year’s Mixed Sale.