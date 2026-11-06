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DCxPC – A Punk Rock Live Show Record Label in the Hudson Valley – Evenings with JMX
7 days ago
Scott Pasch is a promoter, record label producer, historian and documentarian. He is passionate about supporting and bolstering an inclusive, safe space for punk rock enthusiasts. He is the creator of DCxPC Live, a record label dedicated to making vinyl presses of the live shows he and his team produce. The records document and archive the artists and the energy of the scene he loves.The proceeds from shows at Snapper McGee’s in Uptown Kingston benefit local non-profits.