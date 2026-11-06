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Kingston Land Trust – Upcoming Events – Evenings with JMX
8 days ago
Katy Mejia, steward of communications at Kingston Land Trust talks about upcoming events including a Comida y Tierra gathering at La Hacienda on Monday, Nov 9th, upcoming land stewardship parties (everyone is welcome), and their “The Land is Calling” gala at the Senate Garage on November 18th. KLT is also kicking off a Winter film series in December. Learn more at https://kingstonlandtrust.org.