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Pioneers Claw Back to Down WVWC, Clinch Berth into MEC Tournament
8 days ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. - The Glenville State Volleyball team closed out the 2026 regular season with a thrilling five-set victory over West Virginia Wesleyan and clinched a berth into the MEC Tournament tonight (Nov. 5) at the Rockefeller Center. The Pioneers improved to (17-12) overall and (9-7) in Mountain East Conference play as the victory served as redemption for Glenville State, with the Pioneers avenging their previous five-set loss to West Virginia Wesleyan earlier in the season.