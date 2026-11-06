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Kentucky-NKU Postgame Quotes
8 days ago
HISTORIC MEMORIAL COLISEUM – LEXINGTON, KY. “You know, this is this is an opportunity for us to stack some film. We didn’t play the cleanest clean game. We had a lot of different rotations, and we were trying to figure out getting people a lot of minutes and what not. I thought we got a little bit disjointed later. Didn’t shoot the ball particularly well from three for the second straight game but know we have capabilities. But it’s just a good opportunity for us to put together some film, and I’m excited about that. And we’ll continue to build off of it, learn from it, learn each other, and I think that’s the biggest thing we need to do.”