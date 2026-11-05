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Will Ohio State get back on track against Oregon?
By Andy StaplesRoss DellengerSteven Godfrey,5 days ago
College Football Enquirer co-hosts Andy Staples, Ross Dellenger and Steven Godfrey discuss if Ohio State will bounce back and defeat Oregon. How will Ohio State respond after their tough loss to USC? Check out the full conversation on the "College Football Enquirer" podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.