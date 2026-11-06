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Trevor Connelly continues road trip to remember in Golden Knights’ win over Detroit
By Derek Hegna,9 days ago
DETROIT—In a sense, it felt that every move made in the calendar year of 2026 has been preparing for Trevor Connelly to make his impact. It explains why the Vegas Golden Knights were not willing to make big splashes at the trade deadline last season, and why they were willing to ship Pavel Dorofeyev off to the New York Rangers. While Connelly had struggled with injuries before, he has been absolutely dynamite at every level prior to this season.