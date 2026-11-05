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City Council champions public safety, parks in 2027 budget amendments
By Published on,7 days ago
The Colorado Springs City Council will consider several amendments focused on public safety and parks as part of its review of the proposed 2027 City Budget. Mayor Yemi Mobolade delivered his proposed 2027 City Budget to City Council on October 5. Under the City Charter, City Council is responsible for reviewing the proposal and adopting the Budget, with or without amendment.