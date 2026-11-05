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Black bear prompts lockdown at Hudson Valley school, sends students scrambling
By Syracuse.com Express Desk,6 days ago
A black bear wandering around a Hudson Valley school campus Monday afternoon prompted officials to bring students inside and briefly lock down access to the school. The bear was seen around 1 p.m. near the veterans park and tennis courts on the Craryville campus that is home to both Taconic Hills Elementary School and Taconic Hills Junior/Senior High School.