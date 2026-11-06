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SCB Steelers Podcast 497 – Sacked and Slammed
By steeldad,8 days ago
On this edition of the SCB Steelers Podcast presented by DEK Roofing Inc… The guys break down the devastating win over the Cleveland Browns. Who had the big performances and who needs to get more done? They analyze both sides of the ball the only way they know how! Plus they discuss the coming trade deadline and whether or not the Steelers will be – or should be – in the market for help. All that and much more on the Black and Gold!