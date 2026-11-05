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Dragonfly grows medical cannabis and jobs in Sanpete County
By Robert Stevens,6 days ago
Family-owned business has developed a former turkey farming operation into a major cultivation facility. MORONI—What was once a turkey farming operation between Moroni and Fountain Green has become a family-owned medical cannabis cultivation facility employing 31 people and producing thousands of plants each month for Utah’s regulated medical cannabis market.
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