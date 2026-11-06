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[Student Spotlight] Exploring Analog Photography and Film with Professor Dustin Schwindt
8 days ago
For this Student Spotlight, I sat down with Professor Dustin Schwindt, a Film and Media Arts professor here at the University of Utah Asia Campus (UAC). He teaches several film courses at UAC, including Film 1500 and Film 2110, as well as this semester’s Analog Photography Process and Moving Images. Together, we discussed analog photography, filmmaking, and why young people are drawn back to film in today’s digital era.