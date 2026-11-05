undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Karoshi – Official Trailer : Starring Teo Yoo, Cynthia Erivo, Takehiro Hira, Show Kasamatsu
By Nobuhiro Hosoki,7 days ago
Lionsgate unveiled the trailer for “Karoshi,” an action-thriller project that draws inspiration from the creators of the “John Wick” series. The narrative takes place in a contemporary Manhattan where “corporate allegiance and cultural heritage have transformed daily life.”. After an employee’s demise, a clandestine outsider...