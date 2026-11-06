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Christmas at the Kringles: Exclusive Video Interview with Actor Thomas Lennon
By Karen Benardello,8 days ago
The holiday season is often associated with warmth, generosity, and togetherness. Beneath the festive decorations and Christmas cheer, however, darker truths can lurk. The new horror comedy Christmas at the Kringles explores the unsettling intersection of holiday traditions, family dynamics and the macabre. Through its blend of dark humor and horror, the film challenges the familiar comforts of the season, embracing the darkness that can hide behind even the brightest celebrations.