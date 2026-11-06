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Stephen Thompson to retire after UFC 334 bout vs. Charles Radtke
By Sportsnet Staff via Sportsnet.ca,,8 days ago
Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson is ready to call it a career. In an upcoming interview with Ozoon's James Lynch, Thompson said his fight against Charles Radtke at UFC 334 in New York on Nov. 14 will be his last. "It's my last one, brother," Thompson said in a clip Lynch released on YouTube Thursday ahead of the interview's full release. "And what better place to have it than Madison Square Garden, New York City?" The 43-year-old Thompson has been competing in the UFC since 2012, when he began his career by winning eight of his first nine fights. He earned two...