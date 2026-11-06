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Bulldogs Take Down Rutgers-Newark in Regular Season Finale on Senior Night
8 days ago
Brooklyn, NY----Putting an exclamation point on Senior Night, the Brooklyn College women's volleyball team defeated Rutgers-Newark, 3-1, in their regular season finale at the West Quad Center on Thursday. Brooklyn improves to 11-12 overall with the non-conference win while the Scarlet Raiders drop to 10-16. Prior to the match seniors, Olivia Fan, Malia Reyes, Chloe Siena, and Stephanie Samulde were recognized. Next Up: Earning the #3 seed in the upcoming CUNYAC Championship Tournament, Brooklyn will host #6 Lehman College in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, November 10, at 6pm.
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