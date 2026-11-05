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Vikings Win GNAC Semifinal vs. CWU on Connell PK
7 days ago
SEATTLE, Wash. – It wouldn't be a GNAC Women's Soccer Championship Final without the Western Washington University Vikings. For the 14th consecutive season – marking every year of the tournament's existence – the No. 1 seed and No. 7 nationally ranked Vikings will play for the postseason tournament title following a 1-0 victory over in-state rival and No. 4 seed Central Washington University Thursday afternoon in the semifinal round.