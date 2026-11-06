undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Panthers Drop 3-Set Sweep To Georgia Southern
8 days ago
STATESBORO, GA --Georgia State volleyball (10-15, 4-9 SBC) could not overcome an opposing Lady Eagles offense Thursday on the road losing to Georgia Southern in straight sets. The Panthers were led by a double-double from Manuela Altieri Liev, who registered 12 kills and 12 digs on the day. Akira Burt also added 17 kills to help the attack. On the defensive end, Dariana Valencia chipped in for with 12 digs to go with two blocks from Jayden Eaker.