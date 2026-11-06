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Trailblazers Post Solid Marks at Utah Dual on Thursday
By UT Athletics Media Relations,8 days ago
Utah Tech posted several solid marks in the program's first-ever dual meet against in-state foe Utah on Thursday evening at the Ute Natatorium. The Trailblazers opened the meet with a third-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay, with the team of Mary Sims Cross, Cera Mallory, Kiana Hugins and Nia Turagavou touched the wall in a time of 1:44.98.