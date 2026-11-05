undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mavericks-Jazz preview: In-season tourney affords bounce-back chances
By Eddie Sefko,6 days ago
The Emirates NBA Cup is the fancy name given to the league’s in-season tournament. Like a lot of things in life, it is what you make it. If you want a city you’re visiting to be fun, you’ll make it fun, even if it’s Milwaukee in January. If you want it to be boring and catch up on sleep, you’ll figure out a way to be bored to tears, even if it’s Las Vegas.