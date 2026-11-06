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Sutto Leads Bulldogs to Fourth-Place Finish in Hawaii to Close Fall Season
By Via Butler University Athletics,,9 days ago
The Bulldogs finished fourth in the 17-team field at the Pearl at Kalauao Invitational in Hawaii, led one again by Logan Sutto . The junior led Butler with a fourth-place individual finish, carding a 1-under 215 for the 54 holes. Sutto closed the tournament with consecutive rounds of 1-under 71, recording four birdies in each of the final two rounds. Augusta University claimed both the team (3-under 861) and individual titles, led by Andries van der Vyver, who finished at 5-under 211. Augusta posted an 11-shot win over runner-up West Virginia. Van der Vyver was one shot better than teammate...