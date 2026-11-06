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Men’s Golf Finishes 12th at Pearl at Kalauao Invitational
By Via St. John's University Athletics,,8 days ago
'AIEA, HAWAII – The St. John's men's golf team wrapped its fall season with a 12 th place finish at The Pearl at Kalauao Invitational, hosted by the University of Hawaii. Augusta finished atop the 17-team leaderboard, shooting three under as a team over 54 holes. Augusta's Andries van der Vyver took home the individual title at -5, punctuating his week with rounds of 68 and 70 on the 6,955-yard, par-72 course. The tournament was scheduled to begin with 36 holes on Wednesday, but darkness prevented the completion of round two. Teams closed out their second round on Thursday morning...