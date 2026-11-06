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Daroszewska Concludes Fall Season at ITA Conference Masters Championships
By Alysse Scripter, Assistant AD for Athletic Communications,8 days ago
ROME, Ga. – Norfolk State sophomore Julia Daroszewska closed her fall season Thursday at the ITA Conference Masters Championships at the Rome Tennis Center. Daroszewska, the MEAC women's singles champion, opened against No. 3 seed Xin Tong Wang of Wichita State in the Round of 32 and fell, 6-4, 6-1.