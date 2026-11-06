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RECAP: Women’s Volleyball Drops Final Match to Farmingdale State
8 days ago
The Bard College women's volleyball team dropped its final match of the season to the Farmingdale State Rams on Thursday, 21-25, 19-25, 15-25. Isis Pribble had a match-high 12 kills, followed by Xenia Vassou with eight and Ava Rhinehart with four. Ninni Ylenius had a good day at the service line with three aces. Vassou added two, while Rhinehart chipped in one. Paola De La Cruz was the main setter, notching a match-high 22 assists, and Penelope Joosten Lingo tallied a team-high 14 digs.