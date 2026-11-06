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Warriors Roll Past Red Hawks in Season Opener
8 days ago
SALEM, Ore. – The Corban University men's basketball team opened the 2026-27 campaign with an impressive all-around performance on Thursday evening, defeating Simpson University 71-54 inside the C.E. Jeffers Sports Center. The victory marked the first win of the season for the Warriors in their first counting contest, who showcased a balanced attack and stifling defense in front of their home crowd.