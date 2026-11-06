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Lady Vols use dominant second half to handle Coppin State
9 days ago
The Tennessee Lady Vols started with a scary slow first quarter but quickly turned it around to beat the Coppin State Eagles 98-60 at PEC Arena in Baltimore. The Lady Vols struggled to get anything going offensively in the first quarter, finishing 4-for-18 from the field. It took Tennessee until one minute remained in the first quarter to connect on a 3-point attempt. The Lady Vols ended the first quarter with a narrow 12-10 lead behind a fantastic defensive performance. Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell came out with a full-court press and barely let up on it throughout the game.
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