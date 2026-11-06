undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Carriage Services 3Q 2026: Company lowers year-end guidance for Revenue and Earnings per Share
9 days ago
Carriage Services, the funeral home and cemetery consolidator and operator whose latest fact sheet reports that the company operates 155 funeral homes in 24 states and 28 cemeteries in 9 states, reported their 3rd Quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday. Here’s the prepared comments from Vice-Chairman and CEO Carlos Quezada that accompanied that report: