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Suspect in slayings of sheriff's deputy, woman dies after Missoula jail 'medical emergency'
By DAVID ERICKSON david.erickson@missoulian.com,8 days ago
The man who allegedly murdered a woman and a Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy last Friday died yesterday after being found unresponsive at the Missoula County Detention Facility. Matthew David Dye, 50, allegedly killed both Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Terpsma, 28, and Merrissa Walker, 46. Dye had been charged with...
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