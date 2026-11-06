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Republicans retain supermajority in Montgomery, Democrats pick up a handful of seats
By Jessica Umbro,8 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama republicans still have a firm grasp on the state legislature, but democrats picked up a couple of seats in both chambers. “People are hurting,” said House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels, D-Huntsville. “They’re looking less at party, more about who’s going to help me and who’s going to talk about helping me.”