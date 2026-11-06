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Five-Star WR Brysen Wright Reclassifies To Join Miami’s Future
8 days ago
The most surprising move in college football recruiting just happened, and it skips a year entirely. Five-star wide receiver Brysen Wright has officially committed to Miami, but he will not wait until 2028 to play. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Wright will reclassify to the 2027 season. This decision allows the 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect to join the Hurricanes immediately next year, bypassing the usual waiting period that keeps top talent on the sidelines.